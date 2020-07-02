Setting up Model park in Korangi seen as humane inititiative

President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Sheikh Umer Rehan while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the park in Korangi under Alamgir Welfare Trust International termed the establishment of the park as a humane and environment friendly initiative. Commissioner Korangi Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Korangi Faisal Chachar and others also addressed the gathering. He also applauded the environment- friendly effort of the trust. He said that parks and green belts are one of the basic features of developed cities and it should be prioritise on every administrative level. He said that with the help of DC and local administration, KATI has completed a largescale tree planation drive in Korangi Industrial Area. DC Korangi Shaharyar Gul Memon said that the park was established on a garbage dumping ground of the area and it is great contribution of the Alamgir Trust to the community. He also ordered administration to provide water for the park on daily bases and assured his assistance to provide swings in the parks for kids. SSP Korangi Faisal Chachar said on the occasion that no one can deny the importance of parks in a healthy society and every individual has to play his role for healthy activities and its promotion. On the occasion, Shakeel Dhalvi, Director Information, Alamgir Welfare Trust, briefed guests about the projects being run under the Alamgir Welfare Trust and problems being faced by the trust. General Secretaries Shamim Ahmed Chandna and Rehan Yaseen were also present.