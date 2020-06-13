Sethi’s book coming in April next

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The actor Mira Sethi book is going to hit the shelfs in April 2021.The actor had an interesting live session with writer and khala Moni Mohsin where she revealed among other things when people can expect her book release. “I wanted to make a formal announcement,” explained Mira. “But since this is ghar ki baat, my book is coming out in April 2021. I’m so happy, because it kept getting delayed, and I’m due to get the first edit of the book any day now.” Sethi is not revealing the title of the book yet but we did learn that it’s not a novel but a collection of short stories. According to the actor, “Most of the characters are young, but I’ve also included two short stories that revolve around a female politician. I wonder where I got the inspiration for that?” Speaking about her own current reading list, she said, “I actually haven’t read much fiction recently, because it feels there is too much happening in the world and I’m just trying to understand it. So I’ve been reading a lot of non-fiction.”