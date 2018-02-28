Sethi hopes half of next PSL matches in Pakistan

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has expressed the optimism to hold at least half of the matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL)’s next edition in Pakistan.

In video message on Tuesday he said the ongoing edition of the PSL was going on quite successfully.

He termed the PSL a ‘national asset’ stating that it did not belong to one particular city.

“I have only one message for the people of Pakistan. This (PSL) is your asset. It doesn’t belong to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta or Multan. You will have to protect it if somebody tries to damage it,” he added.—APP

Related