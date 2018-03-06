Sethi adamant PSL final will be held in Karachi

Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi is adamant that the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in Karachi.

Sethi said this in response to being asked repeatedly by reporters about the final being held in the city of lights. “The final will be held in Karachi and nowhere else,” Sethi said in an informal conversation with reporters as he arrived at the National Stadium.

Sethi also praised teams which were working on the renovation of the National Stadium. “Most of the work is complete. Small things which are in the testing phase are 95 per cent complete. I will return on March 15 and 100 per cent of targeted work will be complete.”

Group stage PSL matches are being played in Dubai and Sharjah and the knockout stage matches will be played in Lahore, with the final expected to take place in Karachi on March 25.

The police have issued a security notification for the final which states that all businesses and offices located on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road which are within the jurisdiction of Bahadrabad Police Station will remain closed from 6am on March 25 till 6am on March 26. West Indies tour confirmed The PCB chairman also told reporters that West Indies tour to Pakistan was confirmed. He added that matches for this tour would be held in Lahore and efforts were underway to hold one match in Karachi.

West Indies will play three T20I matches on March 29, 31 and April 1.—Agencies