Setback to Islamabad United as Alex Hales pulls out of PSL7 remainders

LAHORE – Islamabad United opener Alex Hales has pulled out of the remaining games of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to personal reasons.

The announcement is considered as major blow the franchise, heavily relying on the foreign player who showed impressive batting in the matches.

“Opening batsman Alex Hales pulled out from the PSL for personal reasons. We wish him the very best of luck for his future.” the franchise said in a statement.

Reports said that English player was fed up due to bubble restrictions.

The player participated in seven games for Islamabad United in this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.

Meanwhile, skipper Shadab Khan, Zeehan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq are also suffering injuries and their medical reports will be released today.

The franchise spokesperson said a decision about the team will be taken after reviewing the medical reports of the three players.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

On Monday, Karachi Kings have crashed out of the race for Pakistan Super League 7 play-offs spot after losing their seventh successive match of the season in an incredibly dramatic game against Islamabad United on Monday night at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After a heroic fight back by Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram (108-run sixth-wicket stand) the 2020 champions needed a mere eight runs (191 target) off the final over bowled by pacer Waqas Maqsood.

Despite conceding a boundary off the second ball, the experienced left-armer Waqas kept his nerves as he dismissed Imad and Jordan Thompson before running out Chris Jordan off the last ball as Kings lost by one-run, finishing at 190 for eight.

Imad played a sensational 55-run inning (six fours and three sixes) but got out with his side at the cusp of a much needed win. Kings’ 19-year-old recruit Qasim who recently captained Pakistan U19 in the ICC U19 Men’s World Cup 2022 fought with great courage and took full advantage of three dropped chances in his unbeaten 51 off 26 (six fours, one six).

Kings had scored 47 off the previous three overs having started the 17th needing 55 runs to win but Waqas’ incredible final over extinguished their hopes of staying in the hunt for a play-off berth. Waqas finished with three wickets for 34 from his four overs.

United have now consolidated their third position on the points table with eight points from seven games (four wins, three defeats). Kings remain winless and at the bottom of the six-team table, they are the first team to lose seven successive HBL PSL matches in a single season.