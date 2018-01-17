All set for opp show down in Lahore today

Salim Ahmed

All is set for PAT-led opposition’s anti-government protest in Lahore today (Wednesday) to press resignation of Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah over Model Town killings.

The city’s main thoroughfare Mall Road has been blocked for traffic while placing containers, creating immense problems for the commuters. At least 30 chairs are being set at Chairing cross while an 80-ft long stage has been made for the speakers.

The protest venue will be extended to GPO chowk. As many as 200 sofas will be positioned in front of the main stage for the central leadership.

The PAT chief Tahirul Qadri will announce the next strategy today Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asid Ali Zardari have expressed strong support to the PAT chief’s protest over the Model Town massacre. However; there is a very little chance that both the leaders will share the same stage during the protest. Although Tahirul Qadri had claimed that he will bring both Imran and Zardari on the stage alongside him, PTI will make the final decision in its meeting.

The time of arrival and public address of both the leaders will be stated after the meeting of action committee on the same day. Moreover, the Punjab government has announced to shut six educational institutions situated alongside Mall Road in light of the grand agitation of the opposition parties scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

