All set to observe Benazir’s death anniversary

Rawalpindi

All is set to observe the 10th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at Liaqat Bagh on Wednesday, December 27.

Talking to APP, President PPP City Chapter Baber Khan Jadoon said Qu’ran Khawani would be held at 1pm and ‘Dua’ would be offered at 1705 hours.

The local leadership would attend the ceremony while PPP Divisional President and former Minister Sardar Saleem Haider would be the chief guest, he said.

He said speakers would highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who struggled for the democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan. Later, Bhutto lungar (free meal) would also be distributed on the occasion, he told.—APP