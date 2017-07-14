All set to launch computerization of land records in AJK

Mirpur (Ajk)

The official land records being computerized in Azad Jammu and Kashmir under phased programme soon, official sources said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider will soon inaugurate the Hattiyan Computer Center. This was disclosed in a meeting of the Steering Committee of AJK government held at the Kashmir House on Wednesday, the sources told APP here on Thursday.

The secretary and director general of the information technology and senior officials of the Land Use Planning Department and Consultants attended the meeting. The computerization of the land records in three sub-divisions including Hattiyan in Jhelum valley district, Dadyal in Mirpur district and Dhirkot in Rawalakot district is taken up as a pilot project in the meeting.

These sub divisions will soon be furnished with computerized facilities. The meeting took necessary decisions regarding the execution of the 2nd phase of the project to computerize the land records, the sources said. In the 2nd phase, seven more sub-divisions (one each from the remaining districts) would be included for computerization of the record. The computerization process will be kicked off this year and would be completed in a year.

The sources underlined that this project involves the accessibility of the records online to everyone. Mutations will be done through computerized process, the sources said. Registration of deeds will automatically be linked with it. People, seeking copy of required records, would not be required to roam pillar to Patwaris for obtaining their copies of record.—APP