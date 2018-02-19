All set to hold second literary festival

Multan

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and National Book Foundation will arrange two-day Literary Festival from February 21. Chairman HEC Punjab, Professor Dr Nizamuddin would inaugurate the festival. The administration of BZU had constituted different committee to manage the events.

Focal person Multan Literary Festival Dr Muqarrab Akbar said that basic aim of holding the festival was to make young generation aware of their culture, tradition and promote their interest towards literary events. According to Coordinator Inter Universities Consortium on Social Science Murtaza Noor, other organizations including Academy of Letters, Multan Tea House, Multan Arts Council, Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and Multan Chamber of Commerce would also offer facilitation for successful conduct of the event.

He further said that they had conducted succcessful literary festival in 2017 and hoped that it would also attract the people. Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organize a 3-day Blue Fair to promote business opportunities for women entrepreneurs. About 100 stalls of different products, matching to international standards, will be set up in the Blue Fair.

President WCCI Filza Mumtaz stated this while presiding over a meeting here on Sunday. She observed that the Blue Fair would commence on April 5. Seminars in line with business requirement and opportunities in wake of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would also be arranged.—APP