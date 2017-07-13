All set to establish ITTMS to facilitate transit movement at different border crossings

Islamabad

The government would spend Rs255.375 million during the current fiscal year 2017-18 for the development of Integrated Transit Trade Management (ITTMS) to facilitate transit movement at different border crossings.

The project envisages establishment of state-of-the-art facilities at Wagah, Torkham and Chaman border crossing points, official sources Tuesday said.

The project would be run under the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Regional Improving Border Service Project, with foreign assistance of Rs155.375 million this year. The total cost of the project had been estimated Rs31,626.2 million, including foreign component of Rs26049.7 million.

The project was approved by Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) in September 2015. Pakistan had a great importance in the region owing to its unique geostrategic position and all the potential to become the most preferred corridor for trade in South and Central Asia.

However, due to very weak and almost rudimentary trade related infrastructure, Pakistan missed the opportunity to channel the trade from and to the landlocked neighbouring countries and other emerging economies of the world, including China and India to become part of the massive global supply chain.—APP