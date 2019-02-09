Sessions Divisions formed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the merged districts namely Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur, Orakzai, Kurram, Northern Waziristan and South Waziristan as Sessions Divisions. Furthermore the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared seven Sub-Divisions namely Hassan Khel, Darra Adam Khel, Wazir, Bettani, Drazanda and Jandola as part of the Sessions Divisions namely Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.I.Khan and Tank respectively.

It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

