Session judge shot dead in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Sardar Amjad Ishaq, an Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) session judge, was shot and killed in Rawalpindi on Tuesday after he resisted a house robbery.

Police claim that two robbers forced entry into the AJK judge’s home within the boundaries of Rawat police station and held the residents hostage at gunpoint.

Due to the AJK judge’s resistance to the dacoity, the thieves opened fire on him. The judge passed away at the hospital after being taken there in critical condition.

The police have started looking for the robbers responsible for the dacoity and killing.

Earlier, in Karachi, an additional sessions judge and his family were looted in the Baloch Colony area.

According to the police, two armed individuals held Additional Sessions Judge Naved Hussain and his family at gunpoint while robbing them of their goods inside the Baloch Colony police station before speeding away.

A first information report (FIR) was filed after the attempted robbery. The police claimed that they had started looking for the robbers.