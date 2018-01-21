Session on ‘Ease of doing business reforms’

Lahore

Planning and Development Department, Government of the Punjab and World Bank Group, in collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), organised a contributors engagement session under the ‘Ease of doing business reforms agenda’ here on Saturday. The purpose of this session was to engage with the contributors and end-users of the services being provided by the MCL and LDA specifically related to issuance of building permits for commercial warehouses. The participants were apprised about the recent initiatives taken by both agencies to reduce time and procedures in order to facilitate the new startups and businesses in Punjab. Participants appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government in ensuring transparency and curtailing corruption. They were of the view that businesses would benefit greatly from the reforms and would find Punjab an ideal place to do business. Issuance of building permits is taken as one of the key indicators by World Bank Doing Business report while measuring the business regulation across 190 economies.—APP