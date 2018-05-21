Serving people during Ramazan

Ramazan is the month of blessings and sharing with other people. Every year Ramazan Iftar drives are carried out by citizens aiming to help the needy community of our society or labours who are working out and may not get a chance to reach their homes at Iftar.

In Karachi the youngsters are taking part and are playing a major role promoting these Ramazan food drives. These Iftar drives are carried out at Shahrah-i-Faisal, Five Star and many more places. These groups of people are collecting donations through which iftar boxes are prepared and distributed among common people such as auto or bus drivers, hawkers etc. People should support these Iftar drives and take part by sharing common Iftar food such as dates, fruits, fried items, water bottles and juices or donate money for the good cause.

SAROSH SULTANA

Karachi

