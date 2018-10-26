Serving masses our mission: Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal serving masses is our mission and we are serving them with full dedication.

He said that people s’ problems are my own and every possible step will be taken to solve them.

He stated this while talking to complainants and media during an open court held at his camp office on Friday. He listened to the problems of people for four hours continuously.

Mian Aslam Iqbal also issued on spot orders for the solution of some problems and some applications were sent to the concerned departments.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp