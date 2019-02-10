Serving ailing humanity should be prime objective of doctors: Ijaz

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that serving the ailing humanity should be prime objective of the medical practitioners and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is committed to bring reforms in health sector for providing relief to common man.

He said that Pakistan is undergoing rapid transformation in terms of healthcare, especially primary healthcare and much needed to enhance and uplift the status of family physicians for the health reforms in Pakistan.

Ijaz Alam Augustine was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 29th Annual International conference on family medicine here on Sunday. The conference was organized by Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP).

President PAFP Dr. Tariq Mehmood welcoming the provincial minister highlighted the objectives of the ceremony. In his address, he said that every year PAFP organizes an international conference on family medicine (Familycon) with the aim of sharing of information, experiences and updating knowledge on topic of current issues.

Dr. Tariq Mehmood said that in this regard upcoming 29th Annual International conference on family medicine 2019 is scheduled to be held in March and around 8000 doctors from all over the Pakistan and abroad are expected to attend this conference.

The Minister Ijaz Alam appreciated the efforts of representatives of PAFP to hold successful session and hoped best wishes for upcoming conference Familycon 2019.

At the end of the ceremony, a memorial shield also presented to the Minster Ijaz Alam by the Administration. VC KEMU Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal, VC UHS Prof. Javed Akram, VC FJMU Prof. Amir Zaman, President PMA Dr Ashraf Nizami, representatives of PAFP, President Dr. Tariq Mehmood, VP Dr. Saeed Ahmed, General Secretary Dr Tahir Chaudhary, Conference Secretary Dr. Abdul Rahman and almost 1000 doctors from around the Pakistan attended the ceremony.—INP

