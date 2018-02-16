Services of Turkish companies sought

Services of foreign companies will be sought for non-clinical departments including Janitorial, laundry & house keeping management of the Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI).

A road-show was arranged by the delegation, headed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education (SH&ME) Punjab Najam Ahmad Shah, which was attended by top-level companies of Turkey having long experience in providing janitorial, pest control, laundry, catering & other services.

Secretary Health Najam Ahmad Shah said that the purpose of the road-show was to attract Turkish companies and investors to provide services at PKLI and other mega institutes of Punjab.The delegation of SH&ME department consisted of officers of Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) along with representatives of PKLI.

