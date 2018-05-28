Services to masses

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has quite emphatically said that the ruling party is a platform that supports decent politics and propagates the idea of service to the masses through accelerating development activities all over the country.

The PM, who is left with much less than a week in the office as his government is to step down on May 31 on completion of its five years tenure, said this while addressing a public gathering after attending the ground breaking ceremony for a six lane over-head bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Cross Shahdara near Lahore the other day. The prime minister is going around different parts of the country quite speedily inaugurating the completing development projects or performing ground breaking of new ones in different sectors of national economy.

According to the reports in the media, PM Abbasi said that the project will fulfill the long standing demand of the people, it will be executed by National Highway Authority (NHA) and completed at a cost of Rs two billion and asked the NHA to complete the work within deadline of 18 months as apparently there is no hurdle in the project.

The prime minister said the incumbent federal government has carried out unprecedented development works during five years of its rule which have no precedence in the history of the country adding that uninterrupted power supply is being to the industries and load- shedding of electricity has become a thing of the past.

Quite obviously, the development works launched and completed in different sectors speak volumes for the federal government that have accomplished these during its tenure and will be remembered and appreciated by the people.

M Z Riffat

Lahore

Related