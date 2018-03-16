Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro and Director Press Information Zeenat Jahan in their statement recognized the services of senior journalist Zamir Shaikh in the field of journalism.
They paid tribute to late Zamir Shaikh for his services regarding the issues of Sindh like Indus Water and other positive activities for the province of Sindh. —APP
Services of senior journalist Zamir Shaikh eulogized
