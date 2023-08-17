Nazir Asif Arts Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Nazir and Managing Director Asif Nazir have paid rich tribute to the former minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb for the steps taken to revive the Pakistan film industry.

In a media statement, they said the Pakistani film industry has regained the status of a recognized industry after many decades, adding that the package that had been announced for revival of the film industry should be continued without delay.

They lauded the tireless efforts of former federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb for revival of the film industry of the country, saying that measures taken to revive the film industry would have far-reaching consequences and the industry would soon regain its lost glowing status.

“The government should announce an award in the name of Nazir Ahmed Khan, the founder of Pakistani film industry, on the pattern of Dada Sahib Phalke Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Pakistani film industry,” they appealed.