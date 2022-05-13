Services of Gen. Bajwa for elimination of terrorism unforgettable: Elahi

Says creating gulf between army and nation agenda of anti-state forces

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that the services which rendered by Paki-stan Army under leadership of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for elimina-tion of terrorism and enhancing the prestige of the country and the nation at the international level are unforgettable, as such elements who are running poisonous and baseless campaign against Pakistan Army and General Qamar Javed Bajwa are in fact want to destabilize the defence of the country and the nation.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the army and the Army Chief are not separate from each other, when Army Chief is targeted it has negative impact on the entire army, hearts of not only the officers but also the jawans who are per-forming their duties on the borders are badly hurt.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the PML-N is twisting the statements of Imran Khan and using these against the Army and the Army Chief, Imran Khan has said categorically in clear words that the army is the sole guarantor for safeguarding and security of the country and the nation, he has even stated to this extent that Pak Army is more impor-tant and essential than his person and politics for the country and the nation, it is Nawaz Sharif who has been running campaign against General Qamar Javed Bajwa by naming in the public meetings and media team of Maryam Nawaz is in the forefront in this regard, the nation and the army are fully aware about this track record of N-League against Pak Army.

The Speaker Punjab Assembly further stated that creating gulf between the army and the nation has always been the agenda of the anti-state forces, but these agendas has neither been successful been ear-lier nor it will succeed now and Insha-Allah the army will also emerge victorious in the present cri-sis. He said that on the defence front General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given a reasonable response to India’s aggression against Pakistan, due to his this strategy India has not been able to cast a dirty eye against Pakistan.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that even on the diplomatic front has rendered extraordinary services from na-tional point of view, Army Chief has played impor-tant role in promoting bilateral relations of Pakistan with Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia, Tur-key and UAE while remaining in the background, which the Islamic countries have been acknowledg-ing, the Army Chief removed the economic reserva-tions of the European countries against Pakistan with great strategy.