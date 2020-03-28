Services of doctors, paramedical staff for coronavirus patients commendable: Zaidi

STAFF REPORTER

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that services of doctors, nurses and paramedics staff engaged in providing treatment facilities to coronavirus patients are commendable. Talking to PTV news on Saturday, Ali Haider Zaidi said, “I salute our doctors and medical staff who are fighting with this deadly virus from the frontline by putting their lives into risk.” He said that they are serving the nation by working day and night and it is high time to appreciate the medical staff and cooperate with them in this crucial time. The general public should self examined the symptoms before reaching to a conclusion, he mentioned. The federal minister said that most important thing to understand right now is not to overlap seasonal flu and allergy with coronavirus symptoms. He suggested that the best remedy is to observe self-isolation in case of mild symptoms. Ali Haider Zaidi appealed the citizens to stay at home and avoid interaction with other people because you they risk the lives of other people with weak immunity system. “I appeal to the nation to forget all differences and get united to fight against corona pandemic,” he added.