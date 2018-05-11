Services of Burns centre at Civil Hospital lauded

Staff Reporter

The Burns Centre at Civil Hospital Karachi, a 66-bedded facility, had been playing a vital role since 2005 in providing health care services, medical treatments, surgical procedures with Intensive Care Units, not only to patients from all over the country but also from neighboring countries Iran and Afghanistan.

These views were expressed by Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor, Masafumi Hirano while addressing a ceremony of handing over of equipment between Pak Suzuki Motor and Friends of Burns Centre at the Burns Centre Civil Hospital here on Thursday.

He said Pak Suzuki was donating Medical Equipment consisted of Electric Boiler, Ultrasound Machine, Tourniquet and Surgical Instruments sets to the Burns Centre, much needed to support in

fulfilling the noble cause.

Burns Centre caters to burnt patient suffering from more than 50 percentage burn injuries and operate them all free of charge is categorically remarkable, he noted.

He said the Centre is also engaged in research and training of the medical professionals in the discipline of Burns Care and Plastic Surgery.

Earlier, addressing on the occasion Founder President, Friends of Burns Centre Abdullah Feroz mentioned the significance of donations and Zakat which help the Burns Centre achieve its aims and objectives and lauded Pak Suzuki Motor’s continuous efforts to improve quality of lives in the country.