Services Hospital to get ‘coronavirus unit’

A coronavirus unit is under construction at the Sindh Government Services Hospital in the ity, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed on Saturday.

The government has released a total of Rs13.4 million for the construction of the unit, he said. It will have separate beds, wards and special machinery for the treatment of coronavirus patients. “I will pay a surprise visit to the unit once it’s completed,” Shah told the province’s health department. The development came after the number of cases reported in Sindh.