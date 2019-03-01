Services Hospital on alert

Services Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent, Dr Saleem Shahzad Cheema has ordered for making special arrangements at the health facility to provide services to people round-the-clock. While chairing a meeting here on Friday, he said that all departments of hospital would remain alert and central control room would monitor the situation from time to time.

The AMS and DMS will work round-the-clock to meet any emergency, while telephone numbers, 042-99203441 & 99205162 will be available to the public to get any information. It was also decided in the meeting that no doctors, nurse or staff member would be availing any leave till further orders.—Agencies

