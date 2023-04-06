Services exports up by 6.48% in 8 months

Services sector exports from the country during the last eight months of the current financial year grew by 6.48 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2022-23, the services exports were recorded at $4.779 billion as compared to the exports of $4.487 billion in the same period of last year, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Meanwhile, the imports of services into the country decreased by 32.95 percent and were recorded at $5.119 billion as compared to the imports of $7.635 billion in the same period last year. During the last eight months of the current financial year services trade deficit narrowed by 89.19 percent.—APP