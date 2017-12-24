Service towards betterment of Pakistan has to be shaped in line with Quaid’s political approach: Irfan

Pays rich tribute to late Zahid Malik for his great love for Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal

Staff Reporter

While breathing in the independent environment of Pakistan, we ought to pay tribute with full gratitude to the souls of the founders of Pakistan who gave us this greatest gift of our national history; an independent country to live in. This was stated by Mr. Irfan Siddiqui – Advisor to PM on National History and Literary Heritage Division, in his address as chief guest in a declamation contest today at Aiwan-e-Quaid, Fatima Jinnah Park, Islamabad. The contest was arranged by Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) in collaboration with Mureed-i-Iqbal Foundation Pakistan.

Irfan Siddiqui further said that Pakistan was not a product of sit-inns and agitations. Instead Quaid’s campaign was, by all means, a symbol of decent and goal oriented political struggle. This makes us realize that service towards betterment of Pakistan has to be shaped in line with the political approaches of Quaid-i-Azam and his companions in the Pakistan movement.

All functions and programs to highlight the great services of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal carry utmost importance as these spread message of safeguarding the ideological and geographical boundaries of Pakistan, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui also paid rich tribute to late Zahid Malik, the founder chairman of NPC, saying that he was a true Pakistani who had great love and admiration for Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal. It was Zahid Malik’s devoted love for the founders of Pakistan that he established NPC with the sole objective of spreading the ideas and ideology these leaders among the masses.

Addressing the audience, Mian Muhammad Javed – Senior Vice Chairman NPC said that Quaid-i-Azam had firm belief in the youth of his time as he always termed them as the real asset of Pakistan for its future glories. This is now up to us that we should also keep Pakistan a country that provides its citizens with equal opportunities irrespective of their religion, envisioned by the founder of Pakistan. Mian Javed also thanked Mureed-i-Iqbal Foundation for providing an opportunity to NPC to host speakers and participants exclusively from Wah and its vicinity.

Earlier, expressing his views, S. Shahid Qasmi – Chairman Mureed-i-Iqbal Foundation maintained that this joint venture has provided the students of Wah, Hassan Abdal and Attock etc. with a rich opportunity to enlighten themselves with the thoughts and deeds of Quaid-i-Azam.

On this occasion, students from seven educational institutions from Wah, Hassan Abdal, Attock, Hazro and Taxila participated in the declamation contest on “Quaid-i-Azam and Ideology of Pakistan”. Zohaib Abrar Khan from Tariq Ideal Public School won the competition while second and third positions were secured respectively by Lairab from Quaid-i-Azam Public School and Javeria from Gandhara Public School. Senior writer and educationist Afshan Abbasi, Dr. Sajid Khakwani and Professor Waseem Ahmad were the judges of the contest.

The event also featured three colorful tableaus performed by visiting students who also attended an exhibition of photographs and paintings on the life of Quaid-i-Azam.