Service structure for engineers is fair demand: Rana

Staff Reporter

Engineers should be appointed as secretaries of technical ministries and heads of technical institutions working under such ministries. Service Structure for engineers is a fair demand from engineering community. This was stated by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science & Technology while addressing the closing session of 1st Deans International Conference of Engineering Institutions on Wednesday.

The event was organized by Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission and FEIIC.The theme of the conference was “Engineering Education Standardization, Challenges and Solutions: Post Washington Accord Scenario”.

Rana Tanveer lauded the efforts of Engr Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman PEC for making PEC a vibrant body of engineers. He further stated that the proposed service structure of engineers shall not only benefit engineers but it will also have positive and significant impact on our economy.

Engr. SaroshHashmatLodhi presented the policy round-table recommendations which included Training Academy and Service Structure for Engineers, engineering curriculum benchmarking at international level, support for entrepreneurship in engineering and certified engineering program evaluators training program. Speaking at the occasion, Engr. Jawed Saleem Qureshi, Chairman PEC appreciated the recommendations of the national and international engineering experts from academia and industry.