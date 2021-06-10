Service only way to win back public trust: IGP

Staff Reporter

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani has said that helping the abused and distressed citizens and providing them easy access to justice is the top priority of Punjab Police.

“All RPOs, DPOs of the province must ensure regular holding of open courts so that the problems of the poor, deserving and oppressed citizens can be resolved as soon as possible.”

IG Police Inam Ghani was speaking to officers during a routine visit to open court held at Central Police Office here on Thursday.

The IGP himself listened to complaints of the citizens and issued written instructions to the officers concerned for prompt resolution of these problems.

Inam Ghani underlined that the police can gain trust and cooperation of the citizens only through speedy service delivery and resolution of their grievances, adding that a complete record of the complaints of the citizens should be kept regularly.

and details of the resolved complaints should also be sent to the Central Police Office on a monthly basis.

He stressed that the citizens coming to the open courts should be treated with good manners and positive attitude and if any irresponsible attitude was shown towards the citizens then departmental and legal action against the responsible should not be delayed at all.

He further said that AIG Complaints should increase the working hours of open court to listen to the complaints of the citizens coming to the CPO and immediate steps should be taken to address the complaints of the citizens coming in the morning as well as in the afternoon.

As soon as he saw the frail woman in the open court, the IG Punjab walked to her seat and inquired about the problem.

The IG Punjab directed the DIG IAB to ensure expeditious steps under personal supervision for immediate resolution of the issue.

At the request of citizen Rana Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, the IGP directed DIG Investigations Lahore to arrest the accused. At the request of Akhtar Bibi, the IGP sought report from RPO Gujranwala within 48 hours. At the request of Ahmad Din, IG Punjab directed to RPO Bahawalpur to resolve the issue immediately.

IG Punjab listened to the complaints of other citizens and issued written orders on their requests on the spot.