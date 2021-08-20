‘Service 4 Peace’ – Pakistani peacekeepers receive prestigious UN medal

NEW YORK – Pakistani peacekeepers serving in Cyprus have been awarded the prestigious UN medal for their service and contribution to building peace.

UN Peackeeping Force in Cyprus Commander Maj Gen Ingrid M Gjerde awarded medals for 13 peacekeepers from Pakistan, Argentina, Ghana, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, UK and Ukraine.

“The medal you received is to honor your contribution in the service for peace,” the major general commented.

Pakistan is one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions.

Pakistan’s first UN peacekeeping mission began in 1960 in Congo and so far more than 200,000 Pakistani soldiers have participated in 60 missions in 28 countries.

Pakistan still has more than 7,000 personnel deployed in nine countries as part of 14 ongoing UN missions. During its long association with UN peacekeeping missions, Pakistan has lost 157 personnel and 24 officers, martyred during their efforts to restore peace and stability in some of the world’s most turbulent regions.