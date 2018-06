Mansehra

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) female candidate from Mansehra has leveled serious allegations against her party member Azam Swati. PTI had allotted party ticket to Ambreen Swati from Manshera’s NA-13 constituency but later cancelled her candidacy after merely one day. Agitated by the move, Ambreen said that Azam Swati is supporting another candidate instead of the one nominated by PTI.—INP