Series of books on ‘Ibn-i-Khaldun’ works to be published for educating students: Irfan

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui Thursday announced that a series of books on the works of renowned Historian and Philosopher, Ibn-i-Khaldun will be published for educating students of educational institutions about the significance and relevance of his views and thoughts in the present era.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Ibn-i-Khaldun Corner at National Book Foundation (NBF). The corner has been established by NBF with the collaboration of Embassy of the Republic of Tunisia and Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS). Irfan Siddiqui said Ibn-i-Khaldun is a great historical asset for the Islamic world. Ibn-i-Khaldun, in his books, termed justice as the foundation of any society and touched all the subjects related to mankind either it is politics, education or religion. He said the views of Ibn-i-Khaldun on various subjects are similar to what Allama Muhammad Iqbal depicted through his poetry. The universality of Ibn-i-Khaldun’s philosophy has kept alive his thoughts even after passage of seven decades.

While going through his books, Irfan Siddiqui said, it looks like that the social and political scenario portrayed by Ibn-i-Khaldun during his time is just analysis of today’s social and political situation in various countries and civilizations.

He thanked for the efforts of Ambassador of Republic of Tunisia, Adel ElArbi and officials of Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies for extending their support to establish this corner and said this corner will play symbolic role in fostering Pak-Tunisian relations through opening more avenues of cooperation in the fields of culture, literature and history.

This corner will pay tribute to the historical and philosophical contribution of Arab historiographer and historian, Ibn-i-Khaldun and help educate the students about his philosophical views on every aspect of life.

He said NBF as a dynamic institution has rendered great educational services since its establishment in the year 1972 and continues to deliver miracles through its book promotional scheme and other book-friendly initiatives.

NBF has earlier established Hafiz Sherazi, Nizam Ganjvi and Camoes Corners which are playing pivotal role in strengthening relations between Pakistan and other countries, added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of Republic of Tunisia, Adel ElArbi thanked Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui, Managing Director NBF, Inam-ul-Haq Javed and President, IPDS, Farhat Asif for their keen interest in setting up this corner.

He said Ibn-i-Khaldun as founder of Sociology, intellectual and great historian carries significant place in the whole world.

Related