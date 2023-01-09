Napoli eased past Sampdoria to once again take control of the Serie A title race as AC Milan stumbled against Roma.

Napoli beat Sampdoria to surge ahead in Serie A:

Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas scored to help Napoli get back to winning ways away from home after their brief stumble against Inter Milan.

The visitors were handed a golden opportunity to move ahead from the penalty spot in the 6th minute but Matteo Politano failed to beat Emil Audero in Sampdoria’s goal.

Osimhen then calmed his side’s nerves in the 19th minute when he put away Mario Rui’s cross for his 10th goal of the season. Things soon went from bad to worse for Sampdoria as Tomas Rincon was given marching orders after a reckless foul on the Nigerian in the 39th minute.

Napoli was then awarded another penalty in the 82nd minute which Elmas converted to give his side an easy win.

Luciano Spalletti’s side now sits atop the league table with 44 points from 17 games, seven ahead of Juventus and AC Milan in second and third places respectively.

AC Milan vs AS Roma:

The defending champions AC Milan missed a chance to close the gap to Napoli after being held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma at home.

Pierre Kalulu and Tommaso Pobega had given Milan a two-goal lead as they looked to be heading towards an easy home win. Roger Ibanez and Tammy Abraham had other ideas as they scored in the 87th and 93rd minute to rescue a point for their side.