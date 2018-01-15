Serial killer behind Zainab’s rape, murder: DNA test report

LAHORE : Director General (DG) Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) Dr Mohammad Ashraf Tahir on Monday submitted a test report of DNA samples that were collected from Zainab’s body, in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Dr Tahir informed the court that an unidentified serial killer, who earlier had been involved in killings of seven other minor girls, strangulated Zainab.

Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of LHC was hearing Zainab murder case. Justice Shah had taken notice of the incident and granted 36 hours to the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest the culprit(s), besides submitting a detailed report on the brutal killing of 7-year-old girl in Kasur.

“It has been verified through DNA profiling that a single culprit is behind the rape and murder cases in Kasur,” the DG forensic department told the court.

He said the first crime of similar nature was committed back in 2015.

To which, Justice Shah enquired the reasons behind authorities’ lukewarm response in taking action against the culprit.

On the occasion, he noted that Zainab would have been alive if authorities had sprung into action against the culprit.

Expressing displeasure over Punjab police chief’s disappearance, Justice Shah said it seemed the provincial government and police were not serious to curb the crime rate in Punjab.

During the court proceedings, an additional inspector general (AIG) appeared before the court.

The AIG informed the judge that 67 DNA tests were conducted as part of the investigation so far. He said it apparently seemed a single serial killer is involved in the rape and murder cases in Kasur.

In a rare move, Justice Shah also established two special courts in Kasur to deal with the cases of child abuse to ensure speedy justice to victims.

The move came after the AIG said that as many as 108 cases of child-sexual-abuse were in Kasur alone.

The special courts have been established in the wake of the horrific rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur.

The court then adjourned hearing till Jan 17.

Punjab police has failed yet to achieve a major breakthrough in bringing the prime suspect to justice. However, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the murder has released a sketch on Sunday night to make arrest of the murderer in near future.

The probing team released the sketch of main suspect after recording statements of victims’ families. The sketch has reportedly been prepared in light of CCTV footages garnered from different localities of Kasur city and testimonies of area residents.

It has been speculated that a single person has been involved in over a dozen sexual assault cases in the city.

This has also given rise to fears that a serial killer and child molester, still on the loose, responsible for several such incidents.

The city of Kasur has been in shock after the horrific rape and murder of Zainab who was found dead in garbage heap a few days after her disappearance. The Punjab government ultimately formed a JIT to investigate the matter which has released a new sketch of the suspect.

The suspect appears to aged between 25-30 years old, medium height with a light beard and mustache, round face and narrow eyes. The sketch is different from an earlier version made by the local police. Efforts are reportedly underway to apprehend him.

However, the efficiency of Punjab Police is being questioned after the culprit involved in the horrific rape and murder of 7-year-old Zainab in Kasur is still at large.

The minor girl was abducted on January 4 from Kasur’s Kot Road area. Five days after her disappearance, she was found raped, dead and buried in a garbage dump on Jan 09.

The gory Kasur incident shattered the entire nation, triggering widespread public outrage with people from all walks of life demanding an exemplary punishment for the culprit.

Violent protests erupted in the city following the incident, resulting in the death of two people in police firing outside DC office.

The incident blew the lid on the horrifying reality of how children in a brutalized society are vulnerable to sexual abuse.

Orignally published by NNI