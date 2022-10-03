Sergio Perez managed to overcome immense pressure from pole sitter Charles Leclerc, the half-wet half-dry racing track, a multitude of safety cars (both virtual and real) and a time penalty to win the Singapore GP for his second win of the season.

The Mexican finished the rain-affected race 7.5 seconds ahead of the second-placed Leclerc but the margin was slashed to 2.5 after the five-second penalty was issued by the stewards for falling more than 10 car lengths behind the safety car on three occasions over the course of two safety car periods.

The Singapore GP was the fourth F1 race win for Sergio Perez and the second this season after Monaco. He now trails Ferrari’s Leclerc by just two points in the driver standings after moving to 235.

Leclerc, meanwhile, finished second ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz in third after surrendering his lead to Perez heading into the very first corner.

Lando Norris and Daniel Riccardo finished 4th and 5th for McLaren with Lance Stroll taking 6th place.

Championship leader Max Verstappen endured a frustrating race after starting 8th and only managing 7th place to put his title celebrations on hold for now. The Dutchman’s race was riddled with mistakes from the start and added to his frustrations throughout.

Despite the uncharacteristic finish, only his second finish outside the top-three this season which snapped his five race win-streak, he still leaves Singapore with a 104-point lead over Leclerc and a 106-point advantage over Perez and can seal the title in the next race in Japan.

Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly rounded out the points finish after struggling with conditions as well.

Only 14 racers managed to reach the chequered flag due to adverse conditions.