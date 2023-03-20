Sergio Perez outlasted his teammate Max Verstappen to win the Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit as Red Bull continued its dominant start to the new F1 season.

The Mexican, who finished second to Verstappen in Bahrain, managed to regain his composure after a poor start to earn his fifth career win, eventually finishing 5.355 seconds clear despite the safety car cutting his early advantage.

Verstappen, the last year’s winner meanwhile, showcased the frightening potential of the RB19, finishing second after starting 15th, over 15 seconds quicker than Fernando Alonso in third.

Alonso joined Sergio Perez and Verstappen on the podium of the Saudi Arabian GP after his 10-second penalty was rescinded which gave the two-time world champion his 100th career podium finish.

Verstappen continues to lead the championship with 44 points courtesy of the fastest lap with Perez second with 43 and Alonso third with 30.

Red Bull’s dominance is telling in the constructor’s championship which they lead with 87 points with Aston Martin and Mercedes level on 38.

Geroge Russell and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished 4th and 5th respectively with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc following the pair in their Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly finished 8th and 9th with Kevin Magnussen completing the points finishers.

The F1 season will now turn to Australia for the next race.