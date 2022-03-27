Sergio Perez takes surprise pole in Saudi GP

Sergio Perez of Red Bull took a surprise pole position in the second ever Saudi Grand Prix ahead of the Ferrari’s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz with his team-mate Max Verstappen finishing fourth.

It was the first career pole for Sergio Perez in 215 attempts after a scintillating last-gasp effort in a dramatic and heavily disrupted qualifying session in Saudi Arabia.

The Mexican snatched top spot from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the final seconds, with the pair split by just two-hundredths of a second at the conclusion of the qualifying session.