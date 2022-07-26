Sergio Garcia has decided to go back on his promise of quitting the DP World Tour in hopes of being part of the future Ryder Cup squads.

The former Masters champion is one of the more high-profile players to join LIV Golf and had planned to resign from the European Tour after “not feeling loved”. The 42-year-old Spaniard had made the comments after the British Open two weeks ago.

“When I finished the Open Championship (last) Sunday, I said that I was most likely going to resign my membership from the (DP World) Tour,” Garcia was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“That obviously meant not being eligible for the Ryder Cup because you have to be a member.”

“But thanks to the things that Jon Rahm said, and I had a couple of good conversations with guys on the (DP World) Tour, I’m going to hold off on that.”

Jon Rham, the world no.5 also from Spain, had earlier said that he was bothered by the fact that one of the best European players will not be able to play the biennial event due to the ongoing war of attrition between the LIV Golf and the PGA Tour and hoped for a more diplomatic solution.

His sentiments have been reverbed by players like Rory McIlroy who have called for a more dialectic solution to the problem.

Despite Rahm’s pleas to allow players like Sergio Garcia to play DP World Tour events, the governing bodies have shown no leniency when it comes to defectors.

Henrik Stenson was removed as captain of the 2023 European Ryder Cup squad after joining the LIV Golf while PGA has already banned several golfers from its events.