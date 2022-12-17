Sergio Busquets has decided to retire from international football duty with Spain following his side’s World Cup exit in the round of 16 against Morocco.

The 34-year-old made his national debut in 2009 and soon became a linchpin in their world-famous “Tiki Taka” style football. He went on to win the 2010 World Cup with his side and the European Championships two years later.

He was also captaining his side in Qatar.

“It has been an honour to represent my country and take it to the top, to be World and European champion, to be captain and to play so many games, with more or less success but always giving my all and contributing my grain of sand so that everything was the best possible and that everyone felt how important they are, helping everyone and fighting for the same goal, with unique, unforgettable and historic experiences,” Busquets said on Instagram.

Sergio Busquets leaves having made 143 appearances for Spain in total which is fewer only than Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

He was one of the last remaining remnants of the Spanish side that dominated world football for years forming one of the most formidable midfield trios of all time with Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Busquets, who he has played nearly 700 times for Barcelona, winning multiple trophies, including eight La Liga titles and the Champions League on three occasions is likely to leave Spain for newer pastures at the end of the season as well.