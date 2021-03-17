Serene Air successfully lands 1st int’l flight

Hajira Haroon
34

SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline, successfully resumed international flight operations today after its first international flight was canceled due to a technical issue on Tuesday (yesterday).

An earlier tweet by Serene Air read:

“We regret to inform you that flight ER-703 scheduled to take off on March 16 to Sharjah from Islamabad has been canceled due to operational reasons.”

The same flight (ER-703) eventually departed today (Wednesday) at 1:55 PM, according to a previous Serene Air message, after which SereneAir declared in another social media update that its first foreign flight from Islamabad to Sharjah had landed safely. It also conveyed thanks to its passengers for supporting it in achieving this landmark.

Following the consent of the federal Cabinet, SereneAir was given authorization by the Civil Aviation Authority to operate foreign flights.

The airline also added two more modern Airbus-330 aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total number of Airbus A-330 aircraft in operation to three.

