Serene Air starts int’l flights

SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline, will launch its first foreign flight.

The CAA’s Director Air Transport gave SereneAir authorization to operate foreign flights and instructed it to request a flight schedule in this regard. Previously, the Federal Cabinet had accepted the airline’s proposal to begin international flights sooner.

SereneAir will begin flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today. According to the info, its current destination is Sharjah, but it plans to extend to Dubai soon.

It has also secured approval from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to begin flights to Jeddah and Riyadh, and will begin operations as soon as the kingdom lifts travel restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

SereneAir’s spokesman told the media that the firm has leased two new modern Airbus-330 aircraft for foreign flights and that it intends to introduce two more Airbuses to its fleet by March 25.