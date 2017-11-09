Serene Air to offer discounted package to ICCI members on domestic flights

Islamabad

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Serene Air (Pvt.) Limited to get discounted package for its members on domestic air travel. Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and Khalid Bashir Anjum, Chief Commercial Operations of Serene Air (Pvt.) Limited signed the MoU at a ceremony held at Chamber House. The Serene Air will provide 15% discount to ICCI Office Bearers and Executive Members and 10% corporate discount to ICCI members and their families on domestic air travel through its flights, a press release said here. The discount package will be offered on production of valid ICCI membership card. The Serene Air will also offer special privileges to ICCI members including protocol and fast track service at airport, guaranteed seat confirmation, free boarding of infants, special discount to children, pre-allocation of seats and in case of flight cancellation, guarantee to accommodate on next flight.—APP