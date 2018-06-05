Serena withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Paris

American Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open on Monday, shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a much-anticipated fourth round showdown.

The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam champion, making a comeback after a maternity break, told a news conference she had a pectoral muscle injury.

“Unfortunately I´m having some issues with my pec muscle. Right now I can´t actually serve it´s kind of hard to play,” she said.

“I´m having an MRI (scan) tomorrow, I´m going to stay here to see the doctors and see as many specialists as I can. I won´t know (how serious the injury is) until I get those results.”

Williams had worked hard to get back in shape and was making her Grand Slam comeback at the French Open following the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia last September.

Physically I´m doing great. It hasn´t been easy. I sacrificed so much to be at this event. I´m going to continue to get better. I had such a wonderful performance in my first Grand Slam back,” she added.

Most players are reluctant to admit they get shaky on court but not Simona Halep who embraces the nervous energy and is ready to feel all the emotion as she progresses at the French Open.

The world number one has played three Grand Slam finals and lost them all, including two at Roland Garros, and rare are the times when she does not open up about her early match jitters.

On Monday, she blazed into the quarter-finals by crushing Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 6-1 as she showed her full range of weapons.

The 26-year-old Romanian started slowly but once she found her groove, there was nothing the 16th seed could do to avoid a one-sided defeat.

“I don’t know how the other players are before the matches, but I think I am very nervous before every match, and this is because I am like this,” said Halep, who will next meet either German Angelique Kerber or local favorite Caroline Garcia.

“So I’m not going to fight with myself about that. But I try to improve this thing, and I try to enjoy my nerves, because they are special when you play in a Grand Slam.”

Despite the nerves, Halep was way too good for her 22-year-old opponent on Court Philippe Chatrier. Mertens entered the tournament having won two second-tier events on clay including 16 wins and one defeat, albeit against Halep last month in Madrid when she was comprehensively beaten.

The story was the same on Monday as Halep, a French Open finalist in 2014 and 2017, broke for 2-1 in the opening set and never looked back as she outmaneuvered Mertens, who was sent chasing the ball all over the court. —AFP