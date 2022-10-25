23-time Singles major winner Serena Williams has confirmed that her return to tennis remains on the card during the promotion for her investment company, Serena Ventures.

The 41-year-old had confirmed that she was “evolving away from tennis” which many had suspected meant she was due to retire soon.

Her announcement meant she got the top billing at the US Open despite not being seeded and sporting stars from all over the globe turned up to see her play before she crashed out in the third round of the tournament among tributes.

That all may have been premature as she confirmed that the chances of her returning are “very high”.

“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco.

“The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court. I still haven’t really thought about (retirement),”

“But I did wake up the other day and go on the court and (considered) for the first time in my life that I’m not playing for a competition, and it felt really weird. It was like the first day of the rest of my life and I’m enjoying it, but I’m still trying to find that balance.”

Considered to be the GOAT of women’s tennis, Serena Williams will undoubtedly be welcomed back with open arms if she decides to make a return to tennis.

However, with the sport already in safe hands with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula dominating, it may perhaps be not wise to make another return at her age and incur losses as she did at Wimbledon against qualifiers.