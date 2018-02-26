Serena supports PCB-AHC girls’ cup 2018

Empowering girls through cricket

Sports Reporter

The Australian High Commission (AHC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) with the support of Serena Hotels today hosted the 3rd PCB-AHC Girls’ Cricket Cup at Murghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Model g7/2 g11/2The PCB-AHC Girls’ Cup 2018 involved teams from four schools: Special Education School for Girls with Hearing Impairment H-9; Islamabad Model School for Girls F-7/2 Islamabad; Islamabad Model School for Girls G-7/2 Islamabad and Islamabad Model School for Girls G-11/1 Islamabad. Model School for Girls G-7/2 Islamabad and Model School for Girls G-11/1 Islamabad were declared as joint winners of the tournament as the final match was interrupted due to rain.The girls attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition conducted by first class women cricketers and PCB coach Farrukh Hayat.