Serena opens bid for Slam history with crushing win

Melbourne

Serena Williams launched her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a straight sets mauling of Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the Australian Open first round Tuesday.

In an ominous warning to her rivals at Melbourne Park, the American took just 49 minutes to dismantle Maria 6-0, 6-2, justifying her status as bookies’ favourite to claim an eighth Australian title. The 37-year-old won her 23rd major Down Under two years ago while eight weeks pregnant and is now attempting to match Margaret Court’s mark of 24 singles Slams on the Australian’s home soil.

‘The last time I was here I was pregnant and playing at the same time, so it’s kind of weird walking back on by myself this time,’ she said.

‘I have so many good memories of the last time I was here. It was literally the best win of my career, so it’s just good to get back.’ It was Serena’s first outing on tour since her infamous meltdown at the umpire while losing the US Open final to Naomi Osaka in September.

The centre court crowd cheered when she walked out and she draw further applause when she took off her black warm-up jacket to reveal her outfit for the tournament—a one-piece green jumpsuit matched with fine mesh stockings.—APP

