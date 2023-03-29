Serena Hotel’s grand Iftar brings envoys, dignitaries under one roof

ISLAMABAD – CEO Serena Hotels, South and Central Asia Mrs. Wiqar Boolani hosted a grand Iftar dinner for foreign envoys and dignitaries.

Several ambassadors, government officials, officers in the armed forces, Media moguls, corporate executives, and journalists attended the event.

Serena’s Sheesh Mahal hall was adorned with an impressive array of regional cuisine from across Pakistan, coupled with Continental and Asian cuisine that delighted the guest.

An exquisite assortment of desserts with individual servings including dietary desserts also attracted the guests.

Soulful music was played, giving the evening a somber and reflective tone as all the guests enjoyed the true spirit of Ramadan, which is about giving, practicing patience, and tolerance towards others.

A glimpse into the night