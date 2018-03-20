Serena Hotels, Fayyaz Sumbal Foundation join hands for a cause

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Fayyaz Sumbal Cricket Series Charity Cupcame to an end after an exciting two days matches between Australian Police Federation XI vsIslamabad XI and Australian Police Federation XI vs Serena Hotels XI. The matches were held at Marghazar Cricket Stadium, Islamabad where the charity cup was held under the Serena Hotels sports diplomacy initiative.

The FayyazSumbal Foundation is named after Deputy Inspector General Fayyaz Sumbal, who was amongst 38 people tragically killed in suicide bombing at a funeral in Pakistan in 2013. The Foundation aims to honour Fayyaz’s work by continuing to work for peace and security, as well as fostering goodwill and cooperation between Australia and Pakistan. The foundation raises funds for Provincial Police in Pakistan and donates these funds every year to the respective police welfare branches.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani,, said, “Cricket is a passion in Pakistan and as a sport it embodies all the best attributes of any game – encouraging teamwork, discipline, hard work and strategic thinking.

Under Serena Hotels Sports Diplomacy initiatives, we support, facilitate and sponsor numerous sports events and our commitments to sports diplomacy and corporate social responsibility have found expression in the Fayyaz Sumbal Cricket Series Charity Cup. Serena Hotels has incorporated sports diplomacy into its annual calendar by hosting, sponsoring or facilitating diverse tournaments and matches which transcend cultural differences and bring people together.