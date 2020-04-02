Serena extends community support amid Covid-19 virus

ZUBAIR QURESHI

ISLAMABAD Serena Hotels has started distributing rations to communities in locations surrounding their hotels countrywide, to support affected segments at a time when the global Coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the country’s economy. More than 3400 deserving families and households in areas where Serena Hotels are located, including in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Quetta, Swat, Gilgit, Hunza, Shigar and Khaplu have been provided with rations that include food staples and essentials. In addition, the employees of Serena Hotels have donated one day’s salary, with the company double matching the donation as a goodwill gesture, to contribute Rs. 10 million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund. “Serena Hotels has always played its role as a responsible business and support the local communities through its extensive CSR initiatives, and community-friendly ethos,” said Aziz Boolani, CEO Serena Hotels. “During this crisis we stand united with the Government, relief organisations and local community, and shall continue to extend our humble support.” “Only the weeks and months ahead will reveal the full impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on Mankind, and the losses to the local and global economy and business sectors. However, it is already clear by early estimates that there will be far-reaching economic repercussions, with the under-resourced segments of society suffering the most,” he said. “The severity of the situation calls for prudent measures and precautions to be taken to contain and manage this crisis.” Serena Hotels has implemented a comprehensive Coronavirus Response Plan that stringently follows the health and safety guidelines from the WHO and CDC, and directives from local Government Authorities. The company has also launched a multimedia awareness campaign for the guests, employees and the public about virus precautionary measures. “We are closely monitoring the situation and adapting our policies accordingly. We hope and pray to return to times of health and prosperity around the world again,” said Mr. Boolani.