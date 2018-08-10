Serena announces winner of writing competition

Staff Reporter

Serena Hotels announced the winner of the bilingual Faisalabad Creative Writing Competition out of more than 70 submissions in both English and Urdu. The theme of the competition was Faisalabad in 2028 which encouraged the youth from across the country to envision the future.

Eminent jury panel comprising Hafiz Tahir Khalil – Bureau Chief Daily Jang Islamabad and Sanam Zeb – Sub Editor Dawn Media Group selected the best essays on the basis of the quality of their arguments and the skill of narration during a panel session held at the Islamabad Serena Hotel. Ms. Nayyab Nasir from Lahore was declared the winner for her insightful piece.

Mr. Tahir Khalil said, “This initiative is commendable and there is a need to widen its scope. The outreach this time was mainly on social media but engaging mass media will increase the participation and give the young talent a chance to come forward. This promotion of literary activity under cultural diplomacy is a great service to Pakistan which will positively impact society”.

Faisalabad Serena Hotel hosted the competition as the first initiative of many to encourage the youth to envision a future that is both bright and sustainable. The essays and interest in the competition was highly encouraging, reflecting the energy, creativity and talent of youth across Pakistan.

